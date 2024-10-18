Taste of Innova’s food trucks and restaurants in Indianapolis cater to sports fans

Indy-based family business Taste of Innova is staying busy this season, with its food truck and restaurant locations serving fans at major sporting venues across the city. From the Indiana Fever and the Colts to the Pacers’ preseason games, Anova has been offering their popular dishes at various sites, including Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indianapolis Convention Center. “It’s been truly amazing,” said co-owner Monique Hawkins. “We’re at Lucas [Oil Stadium] for the Colts and on the fourth floor of Gainbridge for Pacers games, plus we recently added a food truck to the mix. We’ve been nonstop, but it’s been worth it.”

Taste of Innova is known for its signature hand-breaded chicken tenders, which are available at their main location at the AMP at 16 Tech, as well as at their other venues. They prepare the tenders using a special milk and egg batter, ensuring the breading stays intact, and finish them with their house seasoning blend. The company also offers a variety of dishes, including a thin tenderloin sandwich, chicken tender waffle sandwiches, and fried cauliflower for those seeking plant-based options.

With the upcoming Taylor Swift concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, Taste of Innova plans to introduce a special menu item—the “Glitter and Sparkle Chicken Wings”—designed specifically for Swifties. “We’ll be drizzling the wings and tenders with edible glitter,” said co-owner Kara Hawkins. “It’s a fun way to celebrate the concert, and we hope fans will enjoy it.”

The business prides itself on its family-owned and operated roots. “As a mother-daughter team, sometimes it gets a little busy,” said Monique. “But we love what we do, and we want everyone who eats our food to feel like they’re part of our extended family.” Regulars at Taste of Innova are greeted warmly, often by a family member, making the experience more personal. “Once you eat our food, you’re part of our extended family,” Monique added.

Taste of Innova’s offerings continue to expand, and fans can catch them at various locations around Indianapolis, enjoying their signature dishes and special event-themed creations.