Indy beauty supply stores features local products, spa services, DIY Oil Bar perfect for winter skin hydration

As the temperatures begin to drop, now is the perfect time to pay extra close attention to your skincare and skin hydration.

Brittani Buford-Towner, CEO /owner of The Maxx Beauty Co and Luxe Spa Suites & Injectable Beauty, and Octavia Jones, owner of Forever Aura Skincare (located inside of Luxe Spa Suites), joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what the store and spa offer to the community.

They say Maxx Beauty Co. is a boutique-style beauty supply store and luxe spa room where you are welcome and can shop without being overwhelmed.

Luxe Spa Suites gives the opportunity for beauty, spa, and medical professionals to lease a luxury suite in a prime location at a competitive rate with six luxe spa suites providing a very intimate space for the professionals to grow their clientele. There are also two suites currently open.

The store also features a DIY Oil Bar where customers can mix and match their own oils to use them on their scalp, hair or skin.

For more information visit:

Maxx Beauty Co.

themaxxbeautyco.com

Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @themaxxbeautyco

Luxe Spa Suites

maxxluxespasuites.com

Facebook/Instagram: @luxe_spa_suites