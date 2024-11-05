74°
Indiana Brewers Union hosting Indy Brew Battle for a good cause

Indiana Brewers Union — Indy Brew Battle

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Brew Battle is an annual, charity-based event that has raised over $15,000 in six years for Helping Veterans and Families.

HVAF an Indiana-based charity organization that assists homeless veterans return to a self-sufficient lifestyle by providing food, hygiene, clothing, and employment assistance.

The Indiana Brewers Union, with the help of Great Fermentations and Guggman Haus Brewing Company, hosts this non-profit event celebrating homebrew clubs’ beers and brewers from all over the state of Indiana with one of the largest tasting events of homebrewed beer in the state.

Indy Brew Battle is a celebration of beer and beer culture in Indiana, with the proceeds benefiting an organization that assists veterans in need.

Indy Brew Battle features a tasting of the largest selection of homebrewed beer in the state, from traditional beer styles like IPAs or Blonde Ales, to more exotic styles like a Tropical Stout.

IBU’s event will be sure to quench any beer lover’s thirst.

Each ticket purchase offers the opportunity to experience a wide selection of draft beers from award-winning homebrew clubs, with all proceeds benefiting charity.  

