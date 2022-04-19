Life.Style.Live!

Indy CD & Vinyl to celebrate 20th anniversary with music festival this weekend

The largest and most-awarded independent record store in Indianapolis is celebrating its 20th year in business with a free outdoor music festival this weekend!

This is happening at the perfect time because Saturday, April 23 is also the 15th Annual Record Store Day.

The big event is taking place at their Broad Ripple store on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be free live music in the west alley and parking lot next to Indy CD & Vinyl. A lineup of 10 local, national, and international musicians are slated to perform, including Odonis Odonis from Toronto, Deserta from LA, Choke Chain from Milwaukee, as well as Lily & Madeleine, Jennie DeVoe, Clint Breeze & The Groove, Sweet Poison Victim, Kiddo, and DJ Littletown.







In addition, there will be a food hall by Sahm’s Restaurant, a Big Lug Brewing Company beer garden, and vendors selling clothing, leather goods, and other products. There will also be face painting for kids to benefit Girls Rock Indy.

Record Store Day goes beyond simply going to your local vinyl store supporting their business. It’s also the one day of the year musicians release exclusive records that can only be found at an independent record store.

There are hundreds of unique releases for the 2022 Record Store Day, including releases from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Childish Gambino, Elton John, Taylor Swift and many more.

Indy CD & Vinyl will also have all limited-edition releases ready for sale. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Indy CD & Vinyl 20th Anniversary merch will also be available for purchase.

For more information about Indy CD & Vinyl, visit indycdandvinyl.com.