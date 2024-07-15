Indy Dance Festival 2024: A celebration of dance and culture

From July 19-21, Butler University’s campus will be alive with the energy and passion of dance. The Indy Dance Festival promises an unforgettable weekend featuring diverse performances, masterclasses, and community events.

Attendees will be treated to performances from both local and visiting artists.

Featured performers include the Indianapolis Ballet, Dance Kaleidoscope, Kenyettá Dance Company, 31SVN Street Dance Crew, WhirlWind Dance, and Water Street Dance Milwaukee.

The festival offers various masterclasses in styles such as ballet, street dance (introductory and advanced), contemporary, tap, K-pop, and more.

Scholarships are available, making these classes accessible to everyone. The masterclasses are open to individuals aged 13 and above.

In addition to performances and masterclasses, the festival includes several free community events. These include:

Dance for Neurodivergent Movers (ages 8-12)

Ballet & Dance for 50+

Adaptive Dance for All Abilities (ages 13+)

Open-Level Intro to Freestyle & Improv (no experience required)

The festival also features free panel discussions throughout the weekend. These discussions are designed to engage the community in conversations about dance and its impact.

Mariel Greenlee-Lungu, Founder and Artistic Director of the Festival, and Dancer Ashley Lain joined us to share insights about the event and showcase a taste of what to expect at the festival.

“Our job is to celebrate, highlight, support, and uplift all the incredible dance that happens in Indianapolis,” Greenlee-Lungu explained.

Evening performances will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

The festival also includes a free dance-centered networking event and improv jam with a live DJ, pop-up guest performances, a digital dance art installation from the Digital Dance Collective, and potentially an all-styles dance battle.

“There’s so much here, but it can be really hard to find sometimes, so we’re trying to be the central hub for information,” Greenlee-Lungu continued.

For tickets and more information, visit IndyDanceCouncil.org. Performance tickets are available online at Ticketmaster and the Butler Center for Performing Arts, but purchasing in person at the Clowes box office can save on fees.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to participate in the vibrant dance community of Indianapolis.