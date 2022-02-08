Indy Dog Whisperer: Do dogs know right from wrong?

Good dog, bad dog and does your dog really know the difference? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer says no they don’t. Here’s why:
1. No Moral Code for Canines!
– Dogs operate based on a social code
– Mama dogs can appear “vicious” when teaching social norms to their pups
– Dogs are dominant or submissive, not good or bad
2. Why Dogs Appear “Good” or “Bad”
– A dog claiming something can appear “bad”
– The dog is frequently labeled “bad” if he is dominant/aggressive when claiming a person
– Submissive dogs are often thought “good”
3. What Corrective Authority Means to Your Dog
– Avoid viewing correction as moral enforcement
– Correction is a form of social authority to dogs
– Use theatrical threat (without anger or frustration) to enforce social norms
