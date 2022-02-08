Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Do dogs know right from wrong?

Good dog, bad dog and does your dog really know the difference? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer says no they don’t. Here’s why:

1. No Moral Code for Canines!

– Dogs operate based on a social code

– Mama dogs can appear “vicious” when teaching social norms to their pups

– Dogs are dominant or submissive, not good or bad

2. Why Dogs Appear “Good” or “Bad”

– A dog claiming something can appear “bad”

– The dog is frequently labeled “bad” if he is dominant/aggressive when claiming a person

– Submissive dogs are often thought “good”

3. What Corrective Authority Means to Your Dog

– Avoid viewing correction as moral enforcement

– Correction is a form of social authority to dogs

– Use theatrical threat (without anger or frustration) to enforce social norms

For more from The Indy Dog Whisperer visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.