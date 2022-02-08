Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Do dogs know right from wrong?

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Good dog, bad dog and does your dog really know the difference? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer says no they don’t. Here’s why:

 1.  No Moral Code for Canines! 

     – Dogs operate based on a social code 

     – Mama dogs can appear “vicious” when teaching social norms to their pups  

     – Dogs are dominant or submissive, not good or  bad 

 2.  Why Dogs Appear “Good” or “Bad” 

     – A dog claiming something can appear “bad” 

     – The dog is frequently labeled “bad” if he is dominant/aggressive when claiming a person 

     –  Submissive dogs are often thought “good” 

3.  What Corrective Authority Means to Your Dog 

     – Avoid viewing correction as moral enforcement 

     – Correction is a form of social authority to dogs  

     – Use theatrical threat (without anger or frustration) to enforce social norms 

For more from The Indy Dog Whisperer visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Need a new water heater? Why you should consider going tankless

Life.Style.Live! /

High-tech fun gadgets: Smart guitar, red & near-infrared LED light therapy device, smoke & carbon monoxide detector with 10-Year battery, more

Life.Style.Live! /

Report: Pacers trade Sabonis, Lamb, Holiday to Kings

Sports /

Boss: Mom of alleged school shooter felt she was failing him

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.