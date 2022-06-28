Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Dog Treat Do’s and Don’ts

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live” to share when, how and what to give your dog when it comes to treats!

1. Use Treats to Teach Respect

Avoid hand feeding

Enforce space in front of treat

Guarding food = authority to a dog

2. Give the Right Kind of Treat!

Single ingredient animal-based treats are best

New research shows possible link between legumes/lentils/peas and Canine Dilated

Cardiomyopathy (DCM)

3. Know When/How to Administer Treats

No treats for behavior their parents would expect

Avoid creating anticipation for treats

Toss a treat when dog is calm

For more information click here to visit The Indy Dog Whisperer’s website and Facebook.