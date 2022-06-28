Indy Dog Whisperer: Dog Treat Do’s and Don’ts

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live” to share when, how and what to give your dog when it comes to treats!
1. Use Treats to Teach Respect
- Avoid hand feeding
- Enforce space in front of treat
- Guarding food = authority to a dog
2. Give the Right Kind of Treat!
- Single ingredient animal-based treats are best
- New research shows possible link between legumes/lentils/peas and Canine Dilated
- Cardiomyopathy (DCM)
3. Know When/How to Administer Treats
- No treats for behavior their parents would expect
- Avoid creating anticipation for treats
- Toss a treat when dog is calm
For more information click here to visit The Indy Dog Whisperer’s website and Facebook.