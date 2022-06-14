Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to communicate with your dog using body language

It’s all about body language when it comes to communicating with canines. Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, says that’s the primary language dogs understand.

He joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with tips to make communication with your dog more clear.

1. Dogs Can’t be Talked into Obedience

Native canine communication is wordless

Folks become “vending machines” trying to teach verbal cues!

2. Dogs Talk with Their Body—You Can Too!

When needed, stiffen up and be assertive

Limit words, and move like you mean it!

3. Employ Parental Posture vs. Emotional Appeal

Pleading with your dog makes YOU the puppy!

Posture up and avoid soft tones

For more information, visit:

TheIndyDogWhisperer.com

Facebook.com/TheIndyDogWhisperer