Indy Dog Whisperer: How to greet excitable dogs properly

by: Tierra Carpenter
What do you do when five Great Danes break out of a room ready to greet you? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, shares what to do when greeting excitable dogs in any situation.

1.  Avoid Giving Visual/Vocal Excitement 

     – Excited tones cause jumping/loss of control 

     – Widened eyes prompt excited tension 

2.  Hold Your Ground 

     – Stand upright with a wide stance 

     – Avoid retreating or turning your body away

3.  Enforce Your Space 

     – Use “knee nudges” to redirect a jumping dog 

     – Lean forward slightly to “hold your ground” 

4.  Wait to Interact Until the Dog is Calm! 

     – Avoid high-pitched vocalization 

     – Pet in a calm, soothing manner 

     – Disengage verbally/vocally if the dog re-excites 

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

