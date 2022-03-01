Indy Dog Whisperer: How to greet excitable dogs properly

What do you do when five Great Danes break out of a room ready to greet you? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, shares what to do when greeting excitable dogs in any situation.
1. Avoid Giving Visual/Vocal Excitement
– Excited tones cause jumping/loss of control
– Widened eyes prompt excited tension
2. Hold Your Ground
– Stand upright with a wide stance
– Avoid retreating or turning your body away
3. Enforce Your Space
– Use “knee nudges” to redirect a jumping dog
– Lean forward slightly to “hold your ground”
4. Wait to Interact Until the Dog is Calm!
– Avoid high-pitched vocalization
– Pet in a calm, soothing manner
– Disengage verbally/vocally if the dog re-excites
