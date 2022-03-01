Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to greet excitable dogs properly

What do you do when five Great Danes break out of a room ready to greet you? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, shares what to do when greeting excitable dogs in any situation.

1. Avoid Giving Visual/Vocal Excitement

– Excited tones cause jumping/loss of control

– Widened eyes prompt excited tension

2. Hold Your Ground

– Stand upright with a wide stance

– Avoid retreating or turning your body away

3. Enforce Your Space

– Use “knee nudges” to redirect a jumping dog

– Lean forward slightly to “hold your ground”

4. Wait to Interact Until the Dog is Calm!

– Avoid high-pitched vocalization

– Pet in a calm, soothing manner

– Disengage verbally/vocally if the dog re-excites

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.