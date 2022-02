Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to keep your dog from darting out of doors

It’s very important that dogs know how to stay back when a door or gate opens up, and Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to share his methods on how to teach dogs this lesson.

Tips:

Create space through “claim”

Face dog to ask for space

Consider “knee nudges”

For more information visit:

Theindydogwhisperer.com

Facebook: @Theindydogwhisperer

Instagram: @The_indy_dog_whisperer