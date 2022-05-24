Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to teach a dog to mind its manners around other dogs

Some dogs may be great with humans, and unfortunately not so great with other dogs.

Petar Hood, WISH-TV producer, joined us today with his Golden Retriever Marshall to get advice from Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, about getting his behavior on track when it comes to interacting with his canine companions.

Marshall was adopted a few months ago and when a dog approaches him, he barks, growls, foams at the mouth and gets into a defensive position.

Nathan Lowe will explain what causes this behavior and how to correct it. If time allows, we will also bring up the fact that Marshall tends to pee himself a little when he gets excited or nervous.

Watch the video above to find out what The Indy Dog Whisperer suggests for dealing with this kind of behavior.

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.