Indy Dog Whisperer solves Inga’s whining problem in one week

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Inga the dog had a consultation just one week ago with Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, and she’s already showing great signs of improvement. Watch to see how the The Indy Dog Whisperer has helped her.

1. It’s Us Not the Dog! 

     – A whiny dog is usually responding to OUR frantic energy! 

     – Handle whining in a “canine way” (ignore or correct when necessary) 

2. Project Adventure versus “Fun” 

     – Excitement typically creates tension for dogs 

     – Create focus instead of anticipation 

3. Love Enough to “Disconnect” When Needed 

     – Avoid making prolonged eye contact with an excited dog 

     – Discontinue talking to dog if dog is excited 

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

