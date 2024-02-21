Indy Dog Whisperer: The quickest way to calm your dog down

Nathan Lowe, also known as the Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us to share the quickest way to get your dog to calm down!

Do you find yourself speaking to your dog in a high-pitched tone? Many owners believe this is good however, Lowe says the opposite.

He recommends using a calm voice and relaxed eyes, along with correcting and disconnecting when your dog harasses you.

Take a look above to learn more about these tips and tricks to help you communicate with your furry friend.