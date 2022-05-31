Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to get your dog to come to you (consistent recall)

Two things every dog owner most likely needs to know are how to get their dog to come when called and how to stop them from running away.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share how to teach your dog “consistent recall.”

1. No Running Away

Dogs “catch” each other for running away

Dog should drag a physical leash until “mental leash” is achieved

If dog runs, snag leash quickly and safely

2. Implement a Recall Procedure

Call energetically and walk away

If dog won’t come, approach dog, tug leash and walk away

If dog still won’t come, approach dog, grab leash and lead dog to desired place.

3. Make It Interesting!

When teaching pups, use “noisy lures” vs. food

Keep the “come” command positive!

“Come” should be an invitation to a new activity

For more information, visit The Indy Dog Whisperer’s website and Facebook.