Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to get your dog to come to you (consistent recall)

Two things every dog owner most likely needs to know are how to get their dog to come when called and how to stop them from running away.
Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share how to teach your dog “consistent recall.”
1. No Running Away
- Dogs “catch” each other for running away
- Dog should drag a physical leash until “mental leash” is achieved
- If dog runs, snag leash quickly and safely
2. Implement a Recall Procedure
- Call energetically and walk away
- If dog won’t come, approach dog, tug leash and walk away
- If dog still won’t come, approach dog, grab leash and lead dog to desired place.
3. Make It Interesting!
- When teaching pups, use “noisy lures” vs. food
- Keep the “come” command positive!
- “Come” should be an invitation to a new activity
