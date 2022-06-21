Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to help extend your dog’s life, celebrating Stewie’s Birthday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Happy 7th Birthday Stewie!

We were excited to celebrate with him Tuesday while getting tips from Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, on giving dogs a long and healthy life.

1.  Larger Breeds Don’t Live As Long 

     – Larger breeds more susceptible to cancers 

     – Cancer the leading cause of death in large breeds across-the-board (Golden retrievers especially susceptible) 

2.  Obesity a Primary Cause of Disease in Dogs 

     – 34% of US dogs are obese 

     – Obesity leads to conditions such as osteoarthritis and intervertebral disc disease

     – Obesity increases risk of diabetes and pancreatitis, and is linked to cardiac and respiratory conditions

3.  Ways to Ensure Your Dog’s Longevity 

     – Prevent traumatic events such as car accidents and dog fights (always keep dog in your care and control) 

     – Spay and neuter 

     – Restrict access to toxins 

     – Know breed related symptoms 

     – Feed a healthy diet 

For more from The Indy Dog Whisperer, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man arrested on charge of sex trafficking of girl

Crime Watch 8 /

US pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage

National /

Broadway theaters drop their mask mandate starting in July

Entertainment /

Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.