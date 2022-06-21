Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to help extend your dog’s life, celebrating Stewie’s Birthday

Happy 7th Birthday Stewie!
We were excited to celebrate with him Tuesday while getting tips from Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, on giving dogs a long and healthy life.
1. Larger Breeds Don’t Live As Long
– Larger breeds more susceptible to cancers
– Cancer the leading cause of death in large breeds across-the-board (Golden retrievers especially susceptible)
2. Obesity a Primary Cause of Disease in Dogs
– 34% of US dogs are obese
– Obesity leads to conditions such as osteoarthritis and intervertebral disc disease
– Obesity increases risk of diabetes and pancreatitis, and is linked to cardiac and respiratory conditions
3. Ways to Ensure Your Dog’s Longevity
– Prevent traumatic events such as car accidents and dog fights (always keep dog in your care and control)
– Spay and neuter
– Restrict access to toxins
– Know breed related symptoms
– Feed a healthy diet
For more from The Indy Dog Whisperer, click here.