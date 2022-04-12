Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to help your dog interact with other dogs appropriately 

by: Tierra Carpenter
When dogs interact with each other it’s very important that humans help control the environment and their behavior.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday to share how you can help your dog play well with others.

1.  Establish Your Authority 

     – Remove all “claims” 

     – Dog should view you as canine parent 

     – Your voice should be the final word 

2.  Watch for Signs of Targeting 

     – Pricked ears and closed mouth 

     – Stillness/freezing 

3.  Address Reactions 

     – Quick leash tug 

     – Quick, appropriate physical contact 

     – “Herd” dog out of “hot zone” 

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

