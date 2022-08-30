Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to Help Your Dog Stop Chasing Things Down

Prey drive is in a dog’s DNA, but the key to getting them not to give in to this natural reaction at every turn is to teach them what isn’t prey and what they don’t need to react to.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Kristi Lee, radio personality, and her dog Frankie to discuss how to help your dog learn to chase down anything that’s moving.

1. Recognize Prey Drive is in a Dog’s DNA

– dogs differ in amount of prey drive

– Dogs differ in what they treat as prey

– “Play” for a dog is a way to sharpen the skills of hunting or fighting

2. Find Constructive Outlets for Prey Drive

– “flirt pole” for dogs

– “fetch” games

3. Teach Your Dog What ISN’T Prey!

– “claim” other pets in the home

– “claim” anything you don’t want your dog to chase

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/TheIndyDogWhisperer.