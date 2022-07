Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Why your dog may think you’re a puppy

Your tone of voice plays a crucial part in how your dog responds to you in several ways.

Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, shared one of the most important tips he teaches his clients to maintain a proper parental relationship with their dogs!.

