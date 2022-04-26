Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: WISH-TV anchor Alexis Rogers gets advice for her dog’s man issues

WISH-TV anchor Alexis Rogers was prompted to call on the help of The Indy Dog Whisperer after she recently saw a different side of her dog Izzie who she says is typically cool, calm and collected.

Here’s part of her letter to him, “She is so sweet but this weekend she revealed a not so sweet side. She bit my dad when he tried to pick her up. She is an 11 pound cockapoo. She was fine if I handed her to him which is the strange part. Apparently, she has a thing about men. We need to help a sista out. She has man issues, and it’s not cute,” Rogers said.

Watch the video above to see how Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperers, advice to help solve Izzie’s issue.

For more information visit:

TheIndyDogWhisperer.com

facebook.com/theindydogwhisperer