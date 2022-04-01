Life.Style.Live!

Indy Eleven 2022 soccer season opens tomorrow

Get ready because the Indy Eleven 2022 home opener is happening tomorrow, April 2!

Joshua Mason, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy and Zeke, the Indy Eleven Mascot, joined us today to share what you can expect from the home opener and how it feels to get things back to normal at the games now that the pandemic seems to be winding down.

Saturday’s game versus the LA Galaxy II is happening at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium located on IUPUI Campus in Downtown Indianapolis.

Fans are asked to pack the stands in their best blue gear as part of the evening’s “Blue Out Blowout” theme

First chance for fans to cheer on their new-look Boys in Blue squad, led by new head coach Mark Lowry

This match is the first of 17 USL Championship regular season home matches, all but one of which will be contested on weekend dates!

Other April Indy Eleven Dates Include:

Tuesday, April 5: 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Louis CITY 2 (2nd Round of the U.S. Open Cup)

Tickets cost only $5 (Brickyard Battalion) & $11 (main grandstand) for team’s return to America’s national championship tournament

Saturday, April 16: 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta United 2

Featuring halftime Easter Egg Hunt for kids!

Sunday, April 24: 5 p.m. vs. Orange County SC

Faith & Family Night, presented by He Gets Us

National TV broadcast on ESPN Deportes vs. the reigning USL Championship title winner!

Saturday, April 30: 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Athletic

Gone to the Dogs Night

2022 Ticket Information:

Single game tickets starting at $15, multi-game packages, discounted group tickets for parties of 10 or more, and an increased menu of hospitality offerings for the club’s 17 regular season games at Carroll Stadium can be purchased online at indyeleven.com/tickets or by calling 317-685-1100 during normal business hours (Mon.-Fri., 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.).

The popular 6-Ticket “Flex Plan” returns in 2022, along with a new 4-Game Package. The Flex Pack provides flexibility for fans via six vouchers that can be redeemed for tickets to any game in any quantity, while the 4-Game Package will secure seats for some of the premier dates on the Eleven’s 2022 calendar. This includes:

Saturday, April 2 vs. LA Galaxy II (2022 Home Opener)

Saturday, May 28 vs. New Mexico United (Memorial Day/Indy 500 Weekend)

Saturday, July 2 vs. The Miami FC (Independence Day Weekend) Saturday,

August 27 vs. San Antonio FC (Summer Celebration)

2022 Season Ticket Memberships will be available through the end of April, offering the best pricing on seats and unparalleled benefits throughout the season. Highlights of this year’s Season Ticket Membership include complimentary season tickets for Indy Eleven’s new USL W League team playing at Grand Park, access to the Boys in Blue via exclusive events, 20% off merchandise, and much more; visit indyeleven.com/2022-season-tickets for full details.

Fans can see the full 2022 schedule through October at indyeleven.com.