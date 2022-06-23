Life.Style.Live!

Indy Eleven announces variety of upcoming fun events

WISH-TV is proud to be your official home for the Indy Eleven.

John Koluder, senior director of Communications & Marketing, at Indy Eleven joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share the lineup of upcoming fun events hosted by the Indy Eleven.

“Indy-Pendence Celebration” – Saturday, July 2

Fireworks display

Bike Night at the Mike

Community Heroes Night

Cam Cole concert

Indy Eleven Women vs. Kalamazoo FC – Saturday, July 3 – Grand Park in Westfield – 1pm

Women’s & Men’s doubleheader vs. Detroit City FC – Saturday, July 9 – 2pm & 7pm – One ticket, two games

