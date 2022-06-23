Indy Eleven announces variety of upcoming fun events

WISH-TV is proud to be your official home for the Indy Eleven.
John Koluder, senior director of Communications & Marketing, at Indy Eleven joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share the lineup of upcoming fun events hosted by the Indy Eleven.
“Indy-Pendence Celebration” – Saturday, July 2
- Fireworks display
- Bike Night at the Mike
- Community Heroes Night
- Cam Cole concert
Indy Eleven Women vs. Kalamazoo FC – Saturday, July 3 – Grand Park in Westfield – 1pm
Women’s & Men’s doubleheader vs. Detroit City FC – Saturday, July 9 – 2pm & 7pm – One ticket, two games
