Life.Style.Live!

Indy Eleven celebrates ‘Indy-Pendence’ Day

This Saturday, July 2 the Indy Eleven will take on the Miami FC at 7:30 p.m. during their Indy-Pendence Day celebration!

John Koluder, Sr. Director of communications & marketing, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this event.

There will be a special 7:30 p.m. kickoff, followed by downtown Indy’s only Saturday night Fireworks display, curated as part of JMV’s B105.7 Saturday Night Takeover!

BIKE NIGHT AT THE MIKE – The tailgate lot at Carroll Stadium will host a pre-game Bike Show, starting at 4:00 p.m. A special ticket & scarf combo for those wishing to take part – benefitting the evening’s Community Partner, Make-A-Wish – is available at IndyEleven.com/Bike-Night

COMMUNITY HEROES NIGHT – Indy Eleven invites fans to thank those who help serve our community during July 4th weekend! Businesses are encouraged to purchase Community Ticket blocks that Indiana’s Team will donate to organizations supporting first responders, military members and veterans, and healthcare workers. Indy Eleven will thank all heroes in attendance during halftime while also welcoming the Beech Grove JROTC Color Guard for the evening’s pre-game festivities.

CAM COLE CONCERT: When gates open at 6:30 p.m., fans can visit the super-sized Honda Fun Zone, featuring large inflatables for the kids and music performed by Cam Cole – the English “one man band” performer featured on Season 1 of Ted Lasso who will take to the stage at Hi-Fi in Fountain Square later in the evening.

“CHEER $4/$11” CONCESSIONS DEALS: Courtesy of IBEW Local 481, fans can take advantage of $4 Heinekens throughout the evening and an $11 combo including a hot dog, chips and soda/water.

CANTEEN & TICKET COMBO: Speaking of hydrating, a limited-edition Indy Eleven canteen is available with a discounted Sideline section ticket for only $30!

For more information, click here.