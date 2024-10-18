Indy Eleven hosts fan appreciation event, offering giveaways and activities

Indy Eleven is gearing up for a major fan appreciation event during their final home game of the regular season. The event, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 19, will see the team face off against Birmingham Legion. In preparation, Indy Eleven has planned several activities to show gratitude to their loyal supporters, who have backed the team throughout the year.

“It’s crazy. It felt like yesterday we were here talking about the start of the season, and now it’s the last home game,” said Director of Video and Content Production Ian Gilmour. “We want to make sure the fans feel appreciated for all the love they’ve given us throughout the year for 17 home games in the regular season and an Open Cup game. They’ve been behind us every step of the way.”

The fan appreciation event will include giveaways and special activities, such as the popular tire fun zone, which provides entertainment for children and fans of all ages. Gilmour added, “We have giveaways throughout the match and across the venue, and always have fun things for kids and kids at heart.”

As the regular season comes to a close, Indy Eleven remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. With two games remaining, the team is in fourth place in the jam-packed Eastern Conference, where the top eight teams advance. “Technically, we haven’t clinched mathematically, but we just need one more point to do it,” said Gilmour. “The guys are playing really well, and we’re still in the running for a home game in the playoffs, so that’s what we’re really working for.”

Indy Eleven has also opened early bird pricing for the 2025 season, encouraging fans to secure season tickets by November 1. Season ticket packages are among the most affordable options for live sports in Indianapolis. “You get a certain percentage off your season tickets for next year, and even without the discount, you’re looking at about $300 for the whole season,” Gilmour noted.

The fan appreciation event will take place at Saturday’s game, and the team hopes to see the stadium filled with supporters as they make a push for the playoffs.