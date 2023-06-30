Indy Eleven hosts annual Indy-pendence Night

Indy Eleven fans are in for an exciting weekend as they gear up to celebrate Indy-pendence Night this Saturday, presented by IBEW Local 481. The match against San Diego Loyal SC kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at IUPUI Carroll Stadium, followed by a spectacular firework display both on the field and in the skies above. Fans can also partake in Goat Yoga before the game and enjoy food and beverage specials throughout the evening. For those looking ahead, mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Pride Night, presented by Ash & Elm Cider Co., on July 8. Indy Eleven will unveil a special Pride-themed jersey during the match, with proceeds from sales benefiting Stonewall Sports, a local non-profit organization supporting Indiana’s LGBTQIA+ community.

To catch all the action and secure your spot, single-game tickets for all Indy Eleven USL Championship regular season matches are available for purchase now, starting at $15. For additional ticket and schedule information, fans can visit the team’s official website. With plenty of exciting events on the horizon, Indy Eleven continues to provide thrilling soccer experiences and engage with the local community.