Indy Fall Boat and RV Show returns for 34th year

If you’re in the market for a new boat or RV then listen up.

This weekend, September 22-24, the 34th annual Indy Fall Boat and RV Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of items will be on display and for sale. You can see the latest in boat and RV technology.

Mitch Renfro is with Renfro Productions and Management, they put on the annual show. Renfro says there really is something there for everyone’s price point.

It’s also a good opportunity to get a good deal on some of those items.

RV camping and traveling have really become even more popular since the pandemic.

Shane English is with Bish’s RV out of Anderson. He says shows like this really help them continue to ride that wave of success.

The show opens on Friday, September 22. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

It continues on Saturday, September 23 at the same time.

And then on Sunday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under get in for free.

The show is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds West Pavilion, located at 1202 E. 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205.