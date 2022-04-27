Life.Style.Live!

Indy Film Fest to host annual ‘Bigger Picture Show’ this weekend

The “Bigger Picture Show” is an example of artists supporting artists. Original artwork is being sold to raise funds for the Indy film festival.

Jason Roemer, Indy Film Fest board member, and Ross Shafer, featured artist, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the fesival.

Here’s more from them:

To celebrate famous cinematic sagas, join Indy Film Fest as we host an event with some epic artwork at the Bigger Picture Show.

Our family-friendly event is Friday, April 29 at 6:30 at the Circle City Industrial Complex Schwitzer Gallery at the Circle City Industrial Complex.

The Bigger Picture Show is our annual art show that reimagines movies into locally-created art that you can bid on and take home with you to cherish forever! You can see more than 90 pieces of art from local artists. You can expect to see art from most of the “Harry Potters,” “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and more!

What’s Indy Film Fest?

Indy Film Fest is Indianapolis’ local, non-profit film festival with year-round programming that works toward creating shared experiences around film. We do events all around the city, all throughout the year that cater to audiences of kids… to kids-at-heart.

We’re always looking for new screeners, staffers, volunteers, and board members interested in supporting our mission to champion movies that entertain, challenge and expand our perspectives. Sound like you? Visit our website to learn more about getting involved!

What’s the Bigger Picture Show?

The Bigger Picture Show is an art show celebrating the city’s best designers in a one-night-only show! Every year, our friends at Lodge Design help us put together an event celebrating cinema and the design community in Indianapolis. The Bigger Picture Show showcases the city’s best designers, with a one-of-a-kind evening featuring a binge-worthy gallery of 90+ re-imagined movie posters. All posters will be sold in a silent auction (with proceeds going to benefit the Indy Film Fest and its mission to create a shared experience around film). We’ll have food trucks on hand, as well as adult beverages for those of legal age.

Where and when is the event?

It is free to attend and it’s free to make an online account to bid on the artwork.

What’s the theme, “Multiverse” mean?

This year, we’re celebrating the glory of cinema’s finest film franchises – the movies so good, they couldn’t stop at just one! You know, the decades of crazy capers and car chases with the world’s most famous martini drinking spy. The ecosphere of a young magician and his band of magical mates living their best lives high atop a mountain. And of course, the intrigue and in-fighting of the country’s most beloved mob family who made us an offer we just couldn’t refuse. You get the idea.

Can someone “attend” virtually?

For the second time ever, we’re using an online bidding system, so YES! Anyone, anywhere can place bids on the silent-auction style art work at the event. Visit Better Unite . com slash Indy Film Fest. Through that link, you can also register early for the event and get a sneak peek of the artwork! It’s FREE to attend either in-person or virtually.

What are the COVID protocols?

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to keep all our art- and movie-lovers safe. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks; for anyone else masking is welcome and if you’re feeling sick, we ask that you stay home.

For more information, visit:

indyfilmfest.org

Facebook: Indy Film Fest

Instagram: @IndyFilmFest

To bid on artwork, visit betterunite.com/indyfilmfest.