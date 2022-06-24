Life.Style.Live!

Indy Fresh Catering Pizza Truck bakes fresh wood-fired pizza onsite

You can’t get pizza any fresher than directly out of the Indy Fresh Catering truck!

Indy Fresh is an Indianapolis owned and operated catering company serving Indianapolis and the surrounding areas, and they specialize in event catering for any occasion.

Chef Ian Stricklin, executive chef, and Ariel Hendrickson, event coordinator, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare and showcase some of their delicious handmade pizzas.

Their team owns two pizza trucks, both with the ovens built in so they can cook onsite wherever they go.

They also have a full catering menu including barbecue, deli, Mexican, Italian and more! Indy Fresh can be booked for corporate, wedding and any type of event.

You can find the Indy Fresh Catering truck at the Nickel Plate District concert in Fishers Friday night, as well as at other fun events around town throughout the year.

