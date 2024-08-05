Indy Greek Fest 2024 celebrates five decades of culture and tradition

Indy Greek Fest 2024 is set for August 23rd and 24th, celebrating five decades of culture, tradition, and community. The event promises a lively atmosphere with food, music, and dance. Attendees can enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, including fan favorites like chicken gyros and tzatziki.

The festival also features traditional Greek pastries, which can be pre-ordered online to ensure availability. The celebration will include performances by Hellenic dance troupes in traditional costumes, accompanied by live music.

Indy Greek Fest aims to offer an immersive cultural experience, with guided tours of the church’s Byzantine iconography and opportunities to learn about Greek heritage. The festival, run by family volunteers, expects to draw around 8,000 visitors over the two-day event.

Admission is free, making it an accessible and enriching experience for all ages.