Indy Jazz Fest returns 2024

Rob Dixon, the artistic director of Indy Jazz Fest, joined us to talk about the exciting lineup for this year’s festival. Indy Jazz Fest, presented by Citizens Energy Group, is currently in full swing, with shows happening all around town through September 28.

This year’s festival features some incredible headliners, including the legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Chaka Khan, bass icon Marcus Miller, and singer-songwriter Michael Franks. These renowned artists, along with many other talented musicians, will perform throughout the city, offering a mix of jazz styles and unforgettable performances.

The festival will culminate with a big finale at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, promising an unforgettable celebration of jazz.

Tickets are still available for all shows! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Indy Jazz Fest website or follow them on social media. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best in jazz this September!