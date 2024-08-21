Indy Jazz Fest returns with music venues across the city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —Indy Jazz Fest is set to return, filling Indianapolis with the sounds of jazz from September 17 through September 28. This year’s festival promises to be a city-wide celebration, featuring performances at multiple venues, including The Cabaret and The Jazz Kitchen, with a culminating event at the White River State Park Lawn on September 28.

Rob Dixon, the Artistic Director for Indy Jazz Fest, spoke about the unique structure of the event on Life.Style.Live!, “We have a sunset series that runs from the 17th to the 27th at different venues,” Dixon explained. “On the last day, the 28th, we’ll have a big celebration at the White River State Park Lawn with Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, Michael Franks, and Steve Ali.”

Dixon highlighted Indianapolis’s rich jazz legacy, noting that the city has been home to some of the genre’s greatest musicians, including trombonist J.J. Johnson, guitarist Wes Montgomery, and trumpet player Freddie Hubbard. “Indianapolis has a strong legacy, and with Indy Jazz Fest, we just have to represent,” he added.

The festival not only showcases renowned artists but also aims to connect audiences with the roots of popular music. “I love performing for people and telling them about the history,” Dixon said. “It’s always great to see when they can make that connection and really appreciate what this music is.”