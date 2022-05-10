Life.Style.Live!

Indy Jazz musicians to perform at 50th Annual OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair

There are a variety of events and places you can go this summer and fall to experience the amazing talent of the Indianapolis Jazz community!

This includes the 50th Annual OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair and The Indy Jazz Fest.

The art fair is happening on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Indianapolis Jazz Foundation board member, and Rob Dixon, Indianapolis Jazz Foundation director of programs, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to give us a preview of the kinds of performances you can expect.

For more information about the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation click here.