Life.Style.Live!

Indy magic clubs host first annual ‘Magic Medley’ show

A fun night of magic is instore this week at the District Theatre!

The first annual Magic Medley show is coming to the District Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Taylor Martin and Christopher Alan joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the event which benefits the Indianapolis magic clubs. This includes the Society of America Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians and to help spread the word about magic and how great it is to be a magician.=

The show’s lineup will include the Amazing Barry, mastermind Jim Keplinger, Magic Mike and others.

To win tickets to the show, click here.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the show, click here.