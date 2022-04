Life.Style.Live!

Indy native creates world’s first self-sanitizing diaper changing table

The world’s first self-sanitizing diaper changing table was co-founded by a mom from Indy, and is actually installed in Peppa Pig Theme Park restrooms! The theme park is the first in the country to offer Pluie.

Pluie believes all babies deserve a safe and hygienic experience on a public restroom changing table. Pluie is cleaner, more comfortable, more safe and more convenient.

For more information visit, hellopluie.com.