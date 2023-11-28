Indy native reflects on reality TV experience in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

YJ Heo, is a brilliant inventor, designer, and entrepreneur. If he sounds familiar, you may have seen him on Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

It’s worth noting that “Squid Game: The Challenge” has become the #1 show on Netflix globally, making it accessible to anyone with a Netflix subscription.

We explored the challenges YJ faced during the games, learned more about his fellow contestants, and discovered why he was selected for this incredible journey.

YJ Heo, based in San Francisco and Indianapolis, is the founder of Midwest Design Lab LLC (MWDL) and the creator of FLOAT (https://buyfloat.com) and Publit (https://publit.app).

FLOAT is a groundbreaking vacuum-suction-powered device holder that allows versatile use of your phone around the home.

Publit, on the other hand, is a versatile personal website and group directory builder.

For more insights into YJ’s adventures and his experiences on “Squid Game: The Challenge,” visit https://squidgamechallenge.com.