Indy Parks is hiring for summer jobs

Summer in Indianapolis is quickly approaching, and Indy Parks is searching for summer employees! Jordan Elder, the Aquatics Supervisor at Thatcher Park, joined us today to tell us more about summer opportunities.

Indy Parks is hiring lifeguards, pool managers, cashiers, facility attendants, stage technicians, camp counselors, to name a few, to make this summer amazing. Indy Parks will teach employees valuable life skills such as leadership and teamwork.

Elder has worked with Indy Parks since he was sixteen, and he has met lifelong friends–including his wife! He says there is a “fun factor” to working with Indy Parks, which includes working outside and meeting new people.

Indy Parks is looking for hardworking people ready to learn, you can learn more and apply today here.