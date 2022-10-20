Life.Style.Live!

Indy Pride to host Career Fair with more than 50 employers

There’s a big career fair event coming up next week with more than 50 inclusive employers who are offering a variety of great opportunities.

Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, Inc., joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event.

On Monday, Oct. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse there will be a LGBTQ+ career fair happening from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with over 50 inclusive employers signed up to have a booth at the event (and still accepting more). They really hope to make a big impact on the LGBTQ+ community this year and expose job seekers to LGBTQ+ friendly employers.

Indy Pride, Inc. produces events which educate, honor our history, and celebrate the diversity of the Indianapolis Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community.

The organization exist to unite and serve members and the LGBTQ+ community of Central Indiana through leadership development, educational programs, and community events which achieve inclusivity, equality, strong community connections and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

