Indy Pride to host job fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Indy Pride is once again hosting it’s career fair. This year’s fair will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, January 9.

The event is completely free.

The career fair is being hosted in the evening to allow people the opportunity to come after work if need be.

A Language Access Station with ASL and Spanish-speaking interpreters will be provided for Deaf and Hispanic community members.

On hand will be more than 40 different employers across many different workforces.

There is also discounted parking available in the Virginia Street parking garage adjacent to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for $5. There is also plenty of street parking available in the surrounding area.