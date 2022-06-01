Life.Style.Live!

Indy Pride to host variety of upcoming events – festival, parade, pet pride, more

Indy Pride is excited to announce the planned return of the Indy Pride on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

After two years without an in-person festival or parade due to COVID-19, they hope 2022 will be a welcome return to the celebrations which highlight and uplift Indy’s LGBTQ+ community.

Shelly Snider, executive director of Indy Pride, Inc., and Brentlee Bich, 2022 Mx Indy Pride, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” To share what you can expect from their upcoming events.

One of the most adorable events on the Pride calendar is Pet Pride presented by Harrah’s Hoosier Park! It’s happening on Saturday, June 4 from 12:00 p.m. To 3:00 p.m. Pet parents, local vendors, and the community gather for an afternoon of play and music centered around our loving animals. It’s a highlight for many people of the community who celebrate their Pride as both LGBTQ+ identified individuals and as pet parents.

This weekend, they are also hosting an Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat N’ Rouge at Riverside Park on Sunday, June 5 from 12 p.m. To 3 p.m.

Indy Pride is more than just a parade and festival; they also have scholarships, a career fair and other activities throughout the year.

The organization is mostly made up of volunteers, and there are lots of available opportunities to contribute to the cause.

For more information on Indy Pride and its upcoming events, click here.

WISH-TV IS THE OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNER OF INDY PRIDE.