Indy Public Library partners with IndyHumane

For over 150 years, the Indianapolis Public Library has been a cornerstone of our city, continuously growing and adapting to meet the changing needs of our community.

With a mission to serve as an indispensable resource to our residents, the library stands as a vital hub for learning, exploration, and connection.

With over 260,000 cardholders and an impressive annual circulation of 6,930,303 items across its 25 branches and bookmobile, the Indianapolis Public Library remains committed to enriching the lives of all who walk through its doors.

But the benefits don’t stop there!

The Indianapolis Public Library is excited to offer special perks for families and individuals alike.

Kids ages 0-18 can participate in the Summer Reading program completely free of charge, encouraging a love for reading and learning during the summer months.

And for adults, there’s a reading program too! Join alongside your children and earn prizes as you dive into a world of books and imagination.

For more information and to explore all that the library has to offer, visit indypl.org.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with your community and foster a lifelong love of reading!