Life.Style.Live!

Indy Roof Company builds new Isaiah 117 House helping foster children

Indy Roof Company has a big project currently underway for a house set to become a new Isaiah 117 House location.

Christy Kraus, program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Marion County, and Adam Kaminski, chief operating officer of Indy Roof Company, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership.

Isaiah 117 House exists to reduce trauma for children entering the foster system, lighten the load for child welfare services, and ease the transition for foster/kinship families.

When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their welfare, they are usually brought to the child welfare services office to await placement with a foster or kinship family. This wait can be several hours to nearly a full day.

These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry, dirty, and in desperate need of love and support. Isaiah 117 House provides a comforting home where these children, instead, can be brought to wait – a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets.

This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.

For more information, click here and visit:

Marion County Isaiah 117 House

facebook.com/isaiah117housemarioncountyin

instagram.com/isaiah117housemarionco