Indy Roof Company partners with ‘WISH Tree’ Toys for Tots program

Indy Roofing is proud to announce its partnership with WISH Tree, a heartwarming initiative by WISH-TV that places a strong emphasis on family and community support during the holiday season.

This collaborative effort aims to make a positive impact on the lives of local families in need, running from now through December 15th.

Together with Toys for Tots, Indy Roofing is committed to contributing to this noble cause.

The focus is on collecting new, unwrapped toys that resonate with the diversity of our community, with a special emphasis on toys for babies and teenagers who often get overlooked.

You can join us in making a difference by either visiting one of our designated sponsor locations as indicated on the map below to donate a new, unwrapped toy, or you can opt to donate cash online through the Toys For Tots platform.

Your support will go a long way in brightening the holiday season for those less fortunate in our community.

For more info about Indy Roof Company, click here.