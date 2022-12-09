Life.Style.Live!

Indy Roof Company redefines roof buying experience

At Indy Roof Company, their mission is simple: to redefine the roof buying experience for Indiana homeowners.

Aaron Christy, owner of Indy Roof Company, and Adam Kaminski, COO of Indy Roof Company, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their involvement with WISH Tree and to share information on an impact resistant shingle that they are offering this winter with no additional installation fee.

Indy Roof Company is also donating $5 for every toy dropped off in their office and the WISH-TV office, up to $5,000, from now until the end of the toy drive on 12/15.

Their office is located at 5240 Elmwood Avenue in Beech Grove.

About Indy Roof Company:

Aaron Christy, owner of Indy Roof Company, began the business in 2018. Our company continues to lead the way in demonstrating exactly how roofing services should be performed. We place a huge emphasis on ensuring our customers are well-educated and informed throughout every step of the process.

From communicating with most insurance companies and being trusted by real estate agents and residential and commercial customers throughout our wide Indiana service areas, you can always rest easy knowing you’ve picked the right roofing team for the job.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY ROOF COMPANY.