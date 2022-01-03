Life.Style.Live!

Indy RV Expo to showcase latest RV trends

Now more than ever, owning an RV puts the vacation planning power in your hands.

Hundreds of RVs will be on display this weekend at the Indy RV Expo.

Today we got a tour of one of their more luxury vehicles from Ken Eckstein of Mount Comfort RV, but he says the show will also feature a huge variety of those that are more affordable.

The show opens at the Indiana State Fair Grounds this Saturday, January 8 and runs through Sunday, January 16. Hours are from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturdays and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

Admission is $10 for adults and $9 for seniors (60+). Children 16 and under are free. $2 off tickets and $1 off admission coupons are available at IndyRVexpo.com, and tickets are buy one get one free on weekdays.

Variety

There will be more than 300 brand new RVs at the Indy RV Expo and each one is different from the next. There a different makes, models, floorplans, colors, sleeping capacities. There’s something for the first-time camper along with the veteran RV owner.

RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers

Affordability

You can own the RV that fits your lifestyle with the features you want at a price you can afford!

There truly is an RV for every type of traveler and for every budget. Fold-down campers can be purchased for about $500 down and $100 a month. The most popular type of RV today is the travel trailer, many of which can be had for about $1,000 down and $200 a month. On the higher end, many motorhomes can be purchased for $5,000 down and $500 a month.

A cheaper way to travel: According to a study by PKF consulting, RV vacations can save up to 62% off the cost of other forms of vacation travel.

The stock market has maintained consistency over the past years and interest rates continue to be near all-time lows. Great interest rates are available for RV purchases and the interest on an RV loan is tax-deductible!

We have about 100 brand new RVs at the show that have monthly payments in the $100-150 per month range.

Flexibility

In addition to being a more economical way to vacation, traveling and spending leisure time in an RV offers greater flexibility. RVers might decide to take a weekend trip on a Friday afternoon. Your itinerary while RVing is completely up to you! There are no hassles with airports, security or flight delays. RVers decide when to leave, how long to stay in one place and are not limited to what they can take with them. Traveling with your family and pets is more fun and flexible in an RV.

Indiana is the HOME of the RV Industry!

Over 80% of all RVs built in America are built in Indiana! The RV industry employs over 126,000 Hoosiers and the overall economic impact for the state of Indiana is $32 billion.

This year the RV industry will ship over 600,000 RVs, making 2021 the best year ever for RV production. Younger buyers, growth in employment, higher incomes and low-interest rates are driving RV sales.

Visit IndyRVexpo.com for complete show information, and save $2 on adult tickets when you buy online.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY RV EXPO.