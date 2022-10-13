Life.Style.Live!

Indy Scream Park offers six haunted house attractions, interactive experiences, more

The Indy Scream park is open for the Halloween season, scaring the daylights out of visitors who dare to venture into the six haunted house attractions in the park.

Jodi Morgan and Jon Pianki from Indy Scream Park joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with everything you need to know about this year’s season there.

Indy Scream Park features six haunted house attractions, including two fully interactive experiences. Those who opt-in may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms or removed from their group. The Monster Midway, featuring Bonzo’s Beer Garden, provides a large space to enjoy food, drinks, games, beer, wine, a gift shop, fire pits, roaming monsters and more.

