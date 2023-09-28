Indy Scream Park unleashes new chills and thrills for its 14th spine-tingling season

An inside look at Indy Scream Park

Prepare to be terrified as Jon Pianki, CMO of Indy Scream Park, takes you on a hair-raising journey through their latest attraction, Lockdown.

That’s just the beginning of the spine-tingling excitement this year.

Indy Scream Park has invested over $400,000 in 2023 to elevate the guest experience, introducing new amenities, a haunted attraction, and upgraded restrooms.

Discover what sets Indy Scream Park apart as it unveils six main attractions, including Zombieland, Kilgore’s 3D Circus, Nightmare Factory, and more. Join the fear-filled fun starting on September 8th, 2023, and learn where you can secure your tickets for an unforgettable night of screams and scares.

Indy Scream Park is the ultimate Halloween horror destination, located just minutes from Indianapolis, where terror knows no bounds!