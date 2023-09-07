Indy Serb Fest 2023: Celebrating Serbian culture

Get ready for a cultural extravaganza at INDY Serb Fest 2023! On Saturday, September 9th, from noon to 10 p.m., the vibrant Serbian community in Indianapolis invites you to join them in celebrating their rich heritage and the Orthodox Christian Faith. This annual festival, hosted by Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, promises a day of family-friendly fun, live music, and, of course, mouthwatering Serbian cuisine. From succulent Roasted Lamb to the delectable Sarma (Serbian stuffed cabbage) and the flavorful Cevaps (Serbian sausage), your taste buds are in for a treat. And don’t worry, they’ve got something for everyone, including the less adventurous eaters with hot dogs on the menu. To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in Serbian desserts like Palacinke (Serbian crepe), Krofne (Serbian doughnut), Baklava, Strudel, Cookies, and more. With FREE admission and food and beverage options ranging from $3 to $20, INDY Serb Fest promises an affordable and delicious day out for the whole family. So, mark your calendars for this cultural celebration at 7855 Marsh Rd., Indianapolis, IN, and support the charitable efforts of Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church while having a blast at INDY Serb Fest 2023!

INDY Serb Fest is not just about food; it’s a cultural journey that aims to preserve, promote, and nurture the Serbian culture and Orthodox Christian Faith. This festival is a testament to the vibrant Serbian community’s dedication to sharing their heritage and fostering a sense of togetherness. With live music and dancing, a playground, and various kids’ activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The event provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Serbian traditions, connect with the community, and have an unforgettable day filled with delicious flavors and joyful moments. So, gather your friends and family, and head to INDY Serb Fest on September 9th, 2023, to savor authentic Serbian cuisine, groove to the music, and support the charitable initiatives of Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. It’s a cultural feast you won’t want to miss!