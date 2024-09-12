Indy Serb Fest 2024: A celebration of faith and culture

Ivan Ristic and Jovanka Mijic joined us to talk about Indy Serb Fest 2024, which will take place on Saturday, September 14th, from noon to 10 p.m. at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church.

This annual festival is a great way to experience Serbian culture, faith, and family fun.

Indy Serb Fest’s mission is to preserve and share the Orthodox Christian Faith and Serbian heritage with the community.

It’s an open invitation for everyone to come and enjoy a day filled with authentic food, live music, dancing, and activities for kids.

Admission to the festival is free, and you can enjoy a wide variety of Serbian dishes and drinks, with food prices ranging from $3 to $20.

You’ll get to try traditional Serbian favorites like roasted lamb, Sarma (stuffed cabbage), Cevaps (Serbian sausage), and Burek (meat pastry).

Mark your calendars for September 14th! It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Serbian culture and support St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. Take a look at the full interview above for more information!