Indy Shorts International Film Festival begins today

Today is the first day of the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and it runs through Sunday.

Greg Sorvig, Heartland Film artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s Indy Shorts festival.

Virtual viewing is also available starting at noon today, and in-person screenings start tomorrow at Living Room Theaters.

This year’s festival includes 150 short films in 24 themed programs, indoor/outdoor in-person screenings, virtual screenings, 100 Filmmakers in town for Q&As and almost 100 Q & A programs. All outdoor screenings will also have free HotBox pizza, cotton candy and carnival activities.

Family Fun Day is happening on Sunday, July 24 at the Indianapolis Art Center. This will feature the food and activities featured above, and it will be followed by an animated shorts program for the whole family.

Famous Faces:

Colman Domingo

Known for Euphoria and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Recently received an Emmy nomination for Euphoria

Has 2 short films at Indy Shorts

Will be attending the screenings and receiving our Pioneering Spirit Award

Screenings are Saturday at Newfields for the Coming of Age and Devotion Program

Kevin Bacon also makes a cameo in the short NORTH STAR

MTV Documentary Films & Rosie O’Donnell

Head of MTV Documentary Film, Shelia Nevins, will be livestreamed for a conversation following the film

World Premiere of “THANK YOU, MS. MARAVEL from Rosie’s Theater Kids”

Sunday at Newfields

Amanda Seyfried

Horror Program

Short: Skin & Bone

In-person is sold out but it is available virtually

Evanna Lynch

Known at Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter Film Series

Let’s Eat Program!

Short: Bus Girl

Thursday at Living Room

Tickets:

You can buy individual tickets to each film program. There are also fest passes that give you access to every film screening. The schedule and tickets can be found here.

