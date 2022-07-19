Indy Shorts International Film Festival begins today

Today is the first day of the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and it runs through Sunday.
Greg Sorvig, Heartland Film artistic director, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this year’s Indy Shorts festival.
Virtual viewing is also available starting at noon today, and in-person screenings start tomorrow at Living Room Theaters.
This year’s festival includes 150 short films in 24 themed programs, indoor/outdoor in-person screenings, virtual screenings, 100 Filmmakers in town for Q&As and almost 100 Q & A programs. All outdoor screenings will also have free HotBox pizza, cotton candy and carnival activities.
Family Fun Day is happening on Sunday, July 24 at the Indianapolis Art Center. This will feature the food and activities featured above, and it will be followed by an animated shorts program for the whole family.
Famous Faces:
Colman Domingo
- Known for Euphoria and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead
- Recently received an Emmy nomination for Euphoria
- Has 2 short films at Indy Shorts
- Will be attending the screenings and receiving our Pioneering Spirit Award
- Screenings are Saturday at Newfields for the Coming of Age and Devotion Program
- Kevin Bacon also makes a cameo in the short NORTH STAR
MTV Documentary Films & Rosie O’Donnell
- Head of MTV Documentary Film, Shelia Nevins, will be livestreamed for a conversation following the film
- World Premiere of “THANK YOU, MS. MARAVEL from Rosie’s Theater Kids”
- Sunday at Newfields
Amanda Seyfried
- Horror Program
- Short: Skin & Bone
- In-person is sold out but it is available virtually
Evanna Lynch
- Known at Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter Film Series
- Let’s Eat Program!
- Short: Bus Girl
- Thursday at Living Room
Tickets:
You can buy individual tickets to each film program. There are also fest passes that give you access to every film screening. The schedule and tickets can be found here.
