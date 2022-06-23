Life.Style.Live!

Indy Shorts International Film Festival tickets are now on sale

Movie lovers this is for you!

Tickets are on sale now for the 6-day Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival. This year’s theme is “The Greatest Shorts on Earth,” with a carnival focus. “MovieMaker Magazine” named Indy Shorts one of the top 20 Best Short Film Festivals in the World for 2022.

Jessica Chapman, Director of Marketing at Heartland Film, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share everything you need to know about this event that showcases 20 short films that are either by Hoosiers or filmed in Indiana.

With themes like Comedy, Horror, Romance, Animals, and Family Fun there’s truly a shorts program for everyone! They all run 40-minutes or less.

They had more than 3,000 film submissions and have selected 150 short films to be in the festival.

What to expect:

Indoor, outdoor and virtual screenings

We’ll have screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields and the Indianapolis Art Center

We have three outdoor screenings. Come out early to our outdoor screenings for Free Hotbox Pizza, Cotton Candy, Carnival games and more before the screening

We’re expecting to have more than 100 filmmakers come into town for Q&As after their screening

Indy Shorts will showcase 20 short films that are by Hoosiers or filmed in Indiana. These are a part of our three Indiana Spotlight Programs

Program Highlights:

The films shown are a part of three Indiana Spotlight Programs. You might see your neighbor on the big screen!

MTV Documentary Films & L.A. Times have worked with them to curate two programs of short films.

Coleman Domingo star of Walking Dead and Euphoria will be attending the festival and honored with their Pioneering Spirit Award.

Tickets:

You can buy individual tickets to each film program.

They also offer fest passes that give you access to every film screening.

The schedule and tickets can be found at IndyShorts.org .

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HEARTLAND FILM.