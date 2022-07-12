Life.Style.Live!

Indy Shorts International Film Festival tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

Julia Ricci, senior programmer at Heartland Film, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about this event that MovieMaker Magazine named one of the top 20 Best Short Film Festivals in the World for 2022.

You can witness 150 of The Greatest Shorts on Earth from July 19 through 24, with in-person screenings at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Indianapolis Art Center and streaming straight to your home.

This year’s theme is The Greatest Shorts on Earth with a carnival focus.

Indy Shorts Facts:

Short films are 40 minutes are less

Showcasing 150 short films in 24 themed programs

More than 100 filmmakers come into town for Q&As after their screening

Program Highlights:

There are three Indiana Spotlight programs this year highlighting films with Indiana Ties.

Family Fun Day on Sunday, July 24 — Come out to the Indianapolis Art Center early for free HotBox pizza, carnival activities, and cotton candy. This is followed by an animated shorts program for the whole family.

There are all sorts of unique programs including the Small Towns Program, which includes showcasing the town that puts on Ground Hog’s Day.

You can buy individual tickets to each film program. There are also fest passes that give you access to every film screening.

The schedule and tickets can be found at IndyShorts.org.

